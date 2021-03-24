Nonprofits band together to form PPE bank

Who’s helping?

Georgia Center for Nonprofits, Friends of Disabled Adults and Children, MedShare and Atlanta ToolBank

Services: These nonprofits have partnered to create a PPE bank for other nonprofits and organizations working to help folks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Where supplies have gone: PPE has gone to nonprofits such as free health centers, food banks, homeless shelters, eldercare, disability facilities and some schools across Georgia.

How to help: Partners of the PPE bank need funds to pay for gas for the trucking and the people organizing the donation distribution. Additionally if there are companies that have larger quantities of PPE that they would like to donate, they can get it out to agencies in need.

Where to donate: visit www.gagives.org/story/Georgianonprofitppebankn39sxe to donate funds. Companies who are able to donate bulk PPE quantities can contact MedShare’s Jason Chernock at jchernock@medshare.org.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.