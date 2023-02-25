Nonprofit helps Georgians see

The services are comprehensive, from basic eye exams to surgeries, if needed. The foundation coordinates with surgical clinics and doctors to treat a variety of ailments, with cataracts and macular degeneration among the most prevalent.

Last year, the foundation launched a tele-optometry program that connects doctors and specialists to patients online.

“It’s exceeded all expectations,” said Ehrhardt. “Fifty-two counties in the state have no vision care, but now, we have the ability for Georgia-based ophthalmologists and optometrists to see people all over the state and provide vision services to patients who don’t have access to an eye doctor.”

The program is managed with high-tech equipment that can perform eye tests online. “It’s amazing that doctors have even been able to identify if a patient needs corrective surgery that some in-person visits miss,” said Ehrhardt.

The foundation’s work was bolstered last year by the first Strides 4 Sight event that raised $46,000. On April 22, the second 1.2-mile walk will be held in Chamblee with the goal of topping $50,000. Participants can also sign up to walk remotely. Details about the event are on the Lighthouse site, Lionslighthouse.org.

