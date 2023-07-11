Nom Nom has elevated temperatures, contaminated food

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
9 minutes ago
Nom Nom Tea and Bites in Duluth failed a routine health inspection because coolers with elevated temperatures and contaminated food.

The inspector said a severely dented can and a pot of soup with mold growth were in the walk-in cooler.

Also, numerous cold-holding foods were not maintaining safe temperatures and had been out of the temperature range for more than four hours. Raw chicken and beef, liver, quail eggs, lettuce and sauces were discarded.

Ready-to-eat foods were stored below or touching raw foods in the walk-in and prep coolers.

Among other violations, numerous prepared foods had no date markings for disposal. The shell stock tag for the clams was missing. The labels should remain attached to the seafood container until it is empty.

Employee drinking cups were throughout the kitchen. Hand sinks were inaccessible and did not have soap or paper towels.

Nom Nom Tea and Bites, 1500 Pleasant Hill Road, scored 52/U, down from 97/A. It will be re-inspected.

