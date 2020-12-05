NFCC is Roswell’s best-kept secret

Q: I’ve seen a reference in the paper on NFCC needing toys for children. I’m not familiar with this organization. Can you enlighten me a bit?
A: Roswell-based North Fulton Community Charities assists residents living in North Fulton serving the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell.
The volunteer-driven nonprofit lists services such as emergency financial assistance, a thrift store, a food pantry, education (ESL and GED) and community services collaborating with many local providers to help individuals and families to stabilize their lives.
Holly York executive director of North Fulton Community Charities grew up in Sandy Springs and raised her family there.
“There is that perception that North Fulton is all affluent people and that there is no poverty, but what’s harder is that it’s harder to be living from paycheck-to-paycheck in a community like North Fulton where there are not as many levels of housing options for all income levels,” York said.
She thinks they are the “best-kept secret” and wants everyone to know that there is a place to come for help and be treated with dignity.
“One of the things that makes us unique, we work in what’s called the North Fulton Housing Continuum Care so we work with each other where North Fulton Community Charities should be the first stop in preventing hunger and homelessness,” York stated.
With everyone struggling and unsure of what the winter will bring, the future is uncertain for many, York said. She added that this year many past donors have turned into clients.
“Our food program is outstanding. We have a family-choice program where they are able to select (over 200 items) what their family will eat,” the director said.
During this season, their most popular program is the “Annual Holiday Shop” where families can shop for gifts and grocery gift cards that are donated. They will begin accepting donations Tuesday at their distribution facility in Alpharetta.
They need toys for all ages, including teens. York said, “The items on the lists are things that their parents could keep up with, nothing extravagant.”
For more information, visit: https://nfcchelp.org/. Specifics for the Santa Shop is listed under the Holiday Programs tab on their website.
