NFCC is Roswell’s best-kept secret

She thinks they are the “best-kept secret” and wants everyone to know that there is a place to come for help and be treated with dignity.

“One of the things that makes us unique, we work in what’s called the North Fulton Housing Continuum Care so we work with each other where North Fulton Community Charities should be the first stop in preventing hunger and homelessness,” York stated.

With everyone struggling and unsure of what the winter will bring, the future is uncertain for many, York said. She added that this year many past donors have turned into clients.

“Our food program is outstanding. We have a family-choice program where they are able to select (over 200 items) what their family will eat,” the director said.

During this season, their most popular program is the “Annual Holiday Shop” where families can shop for gifts and grocery gift cards that are donated. They will begin accepting donations Tuesday at their distribution facility in Alpharetta.

They need toys for all ages, including teens. York said, “The items on the lists are things that their parents could keep up with, nothing extravagant.”

For more information, visit: https://nfcchelp.org/. Specifics for the Santa Shop is listed under the Holiday Programs tab on their website.

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com