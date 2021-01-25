New report shows continued growth for forestry in Georgia

A recently released report from Georgia Tech shows more than $36.5 billion in total sales for the industry, supporting more than 141,000 jobs. It was the ninth consecutive year for job growth in the industry, with compensation ranking higher than any other manufacturing sector in the state at $3.9 billion.

“Georgia’s forest industry has delivered valuable benefits to the state for a long time,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Director Tim Lowrimore, “and this report has a lot of positive highlights.