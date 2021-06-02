New digital art exhibit opens throughout downtown Atlanta

Taken from the words of legendary Atlanta-based rapper Andre 3000, part of the southern hip hop duo Outkast, in 1995 at the Source awards. This phrase issued a proclamation about the rising impact of Atlanta as a city. Since that time, the city has risen as an influential force in music, film, and politics.

This digital exhibition is a recognition of the visual culture of Atlanta and the people who contribute to that culture. The works while variant in medium, address a reckoning with the intersectional inequities of our being. This is expressed by many of the artists through the original materiality of the artistic piece. While transferred into the digital realm, the message is further communicated in this new visual way.