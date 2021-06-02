New digital art exhibit opens throughout downtown Atlanta

Arts & Entertainment Atlanta has opened its second annual digital exhibit, “The South Got Something to Say,” on display through July 31, according to a press release.
Curated by Karen Comer Lowe, the exhibit features works by artists Sheila Pree Bright, Jurell Cayetano, Alfred Conteh, Ariel Dannielle, Shanequa Gay, Kojo Griffin, Gerald Lovell, Yanique Norman, Fahamu Pecou, and Jamele Wright.
Artwork will be on display on A&E Atlanta digital signs located at Peachtree Center, 101 Marietta, Reverb by Hard Rock Hotel, and the 75 MLK Jr. St SW Garage adjacent to Underground Atlanta.
Taken from the words of legendary Atlanta-based rapper Andre 3000, part of the southern hip hop duo Outkast, in 1995 at the Source awards. This phrase issued a proclamation about the rising impact of Atlanta as a city. Since that time, the city has risen as an influential force in music, film, and politics.
This digital exhibition is a recognition of the visual culture of Atlanta and the people who contribute to that culture. The works while variant in medium, address a reckoning with the intersectional inequities of our being. This is expressed by many of the artists through the original materiality of the artistic piece. While transferred into the digital realm, the message is further communicated in this new visual way.
The exhibit is presented in cooperation with the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and A&E Atlanta media partners Orange Barrel Media and BIG Outdoor. Project support is provided by Dashboard.
Information: aeatlanta.com