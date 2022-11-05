New center supports veteran students

“We find they sign up for a bunch of classes and don’t realize how time consuming that is,” said Payne, an Army veteran. “They also may find it hard to communicate in the classroom. We can help with that.”

A branch of the Georgia Department of Veteran Services will soon have an office in the center, and Payne’s goal is to have local, state and federal representatives on hand to meet the needs of the 700 veteran families enrolled at Chattahoochee.

“A big part of this center will be working with community partners,” said Payne. “When a vet comes in and needs help with mental health, say, we can refer them. If they tell our partners they want to go to school, they can be referred to us. Those vets can walk in and see me anytime.”

That level of on-going support is vital for vets, said Orozco.

“It’s very cool that Chattahoochee is collaborating with other government agencies to bring services to campus,” he said. “It’s what I’ve been looking for and what I didn’t find elsewhere: a place where I can be around other dudes like me. I see this resource as vital for veterans to succeed.”

Kennesaw-based Superior Plumbing donated $500,000 toward the center, which is the second of its kind in the state. The first was established near Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins.

Information about the VECTR Center is online at chattachoocheetech.edu.

