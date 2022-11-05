New center supports veteran students

Transitioning from the Marine Corps to civilian life is akin to an “alien” adventure, says Rosco Orozco, a Chattahoochee Technical College student who went through that transition in 2020.
“When you get out of the service, you really are by yourself,” said Orozco, 25. “It would have been a huge advantage to have been around other guys who were equally as frustrated as I was.”
Though he’s now in his last semester of studying logistics and supply chain management, Orozco has found support at the Superior Plumbing Veterans Education and Career Transition Resource Center (VECTR) on the Marietta school’s campus. Opened in early October, the $2.25 million center is a resource for students as well as active and retired veterans who are transferring their skills from the military to the career world and post-secondary institutions.
“We saw the needs that veterans coming out of the military had, and one of them was that they don’t transition well,” said Michael Payne, Chattahoochee’s Veteran Services coordinator. “We do a great job of training our military, but when they get out, we do a terrible job training them to be civilians.”
The school has had a veterans support program for a few years, but the new center provides room for expanded options and opportunities. Vets will find help with resume writing and career assessments. They can hone interviewing skills and find counseling services. The space is equipped with TVs, a full kitchen, computers, study nooks and quiet spots to grab a nap between classes. A wellness center welcomes support groups for those back in the classroom after years away.
“We find they sign up for a bunch of classes and don’t realize how time consuming that is,” said Payne, an Army veteran. “They also may find it hard to communicate in the classroom. We can help with that.”
A branch of the Georgia Department of Veteran Services will soon have an office in the center, and Payne’s goal is to have local, state and federal representatives on hand to meet the needs of the 700 veteran families enrolled at Chattahoochee.
“A big part of this center will be working with community partners,” said Payne. “When a vet comes in and needs help with mental health, say, we can refer them. If they tell our partners they want to go to school, they can be referred to us. Those vets can walk in and see me anytime.”
That level of on-going support is vital for vets, said Orozco.
“It’s very cool that Chattahoochee is collaborating with other government agencies to bring services to campus,” he said. “It’s what I’ve been looking for and what I didn’t find elsewhere: a place where I can be around other dudes like me. I see this resource as vital for veterans to succeed.”
Kennesaw-based Superior Plumbing donated $500,000 toward the center, which is the second of its kind in the state. The first was established near Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins.
Information about the VECTR Center is online at chattachoocheetech.edu.
