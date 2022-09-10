Musician/Chef leads the class in cooking

“Many of these people have never had a turkey burger,” said Norwood. “They also love the ratatouille recipe that has a lot of vegetables: yellow squash, tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant, onion and garlic in one dish. I’ve also had people say they never had eggplant before.”

But his students are often most surprised by how simple the recipes are.

“You can do them in a skillet or in one pot,” said Norwood. “Many people aren’t used to doing a lot of cooking, and they don’t want to be in the kitchen a long time. Most of these recipes can be done in 20 minutes.”

At the same time, the recipes are made with a budget in mind.

“Our budget is $1.60 per participant,” said Norwood. “The recipes are designed for a family of four. But with the cost of food now, that’s really tough.”

Along with cooking at St. Vincent, Norwood volunteers in the food bank at his church, Bible Way Ministries in Atlanta. It’s another way he can connect with people.

“That’s what it’s all about for me,” he said. “I love being in the community.”

