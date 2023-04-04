BreakingNews
Multiple violations sink score at El Bandido

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

El Bandido Mex Mex Grill in Atlanta scored 54/U on a routine health inspection, down from a 90/A.

The inspector said employees didn’t know when to wash their hands when changing tasks and engaging in food preparation. And the hand sinks were not accessible and had no soap. In addition, one of the sinks had no hot water.

In other violations, two pans of rice were not cooling correctly and were at unsafe temperatures. These were discarded.

The restaurant also needed cleaning. The ice machine and soda nozzles had a buildup of debris, and the beer cooler and refrigerator at the bar were dirty with drink spillage.

The roof over the dining room leaked, and a large hole in the floor was covered with a wooden board. Also, fruit flies were throughout the facility.

El Bandido Mex Mex Grill, 1083 Euclid Ave., will be re-inspected.

