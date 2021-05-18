Motorcycle Safety Program urges motorists to ‘share the road’

As May welcomes in warmer weather and the motorcycle riding season begins to peak, the Georgia Department of Driver Services Motorcycle Safety Program wants to remind all motorists that May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the message is to “Share The Road,” according to a press release.
DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore encourages motorcyclists to be aware of their surroundings and use caution at all times. “The best way to celebrate Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month is to always wear a helmet and to support all-rider laws to ensure fellow riders do the same,” said Commissioner Moore. He also reminds all motorists to be on the lookout for motorcyclist who may be difficult to see.
Georgia is one of 19 states and the District of Columbia that has a universal helmet law requiring all motorcyclists to wear helmets. Data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated helmets to be 37% more effective in preventing fatal injuries to motorcyclists.
In addition to promoting motorcycle safety awareness, GMSP encourages motorcyclists to take rider education courses, whether you are a first-time rider or an experienced rider.
Safety Tips for Motorcyclists
- Wear a DOT-compliant helmet and other protective gear.
- Avoid riding in poor weather conditions.
- Obey all traffic laws, be properly licensed, and always use hand and turn signals.
- Position yourself in the lane where you are most visible to other drivers.
- Never ride distracted or impaired.
Information: www.dds.georgia.gov/gmsp-riders; www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/motorcycles; and www.iihs.org/topics/motorcycles#helmet-laws.