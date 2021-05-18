Motorcycle Safety Program urges motorists to ‘share the road’

DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore encourages motorcyclists to be aware of their surroundings and use caution at all times. “The best way to celebrate Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month is to always wear a helmet and to support all-rider laws to ensure fellow riders do the same,” said Commissioner Moore. He also reminds all motorists to be on the lookout for motorcyclist who may be difficult to see.

Georgia is one of 19 states and the District of Columbia that has a universal helmet law requiring all motorcyclists to wear helmets. Data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated helmets to be 37% more effective in preventing fatal injuries to motorcyclists.