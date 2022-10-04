Moldy cabbage, uncovered foods lower score at Mexico Lindo

Mexico Lindo Mexican Restaurant in Marietta scored 53/U on a recent routine health inspection due to too many critical food safety violations.
The inspector said a head of cabbage in the walk-in cooler was moldy. In addition, containers of food throughout the restaurant were uncovered and at risk of contamination. These included fruit at the bar, taco salad shells near the steam table, and cooked pork in a cooler.
Among other violations, raw chicken, beef, and salsa were at unsafe temperatures in ice baths. And uncooked chicken and pork, and tomatoes were at elevated temperatures in the walk-in cooler. These foods were discarded.
Rice, incorrectly cooling in deep, tightly covered pans, was transferred to shallow pans and put into the cooler for rapid cooling.
An open bag of dry cat food was on a shelf above the seasonings in a storage closet.
Mexico Lindo Mexican Restaurant, 3565 Austell Road, Marietta, will have a re-inspection. Its previous score was 91/A, earned earlier this year.
