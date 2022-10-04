Moldy cabbage, uncovered foods lower score at Mexico Lindo

The inspector said a head of cabbage in the walk-in cooler was moldy. In addition, containers of food throughout the restaurant were uncovered and at risk of contamination. These included fruit at the bar, taco salad shells near the steam table, and cooked pork in a cooler.

Among other violations, raw chicken, beef, and salsa were at unsafe temperatures in ice baths. And uncooked chicken and pork, and tomatoes were at elevated temperatures in the walk-in cooler. These foods were discarded.