MODA makes winter warmer with blanket project

Project founder and California resident Jayna Zweiman said the goal is to create a network of welcome across cultural institutions and refugee organizations.

“We have a very complex history with immigration,” she said. “What if we didn’t think about it as a way to keep people out, but as inclusion? That’s what’s happening as more local museums take this on.”

Zweiman was inspired to create the project by her own family’s story.

“I’m a grandchild of refugees and immigrants; I’m the product of the American dream,” she said. “I see people coming here today who remind me of my grandparents. I started this as a reaction to the idea of how my grandparents arrived to a new future, which was very different. But the story connects our past to today and lets us talk about an issue in a time that’s now more divisive.”

Blanket creators have run the gamut of ages, from 4 to 104, and don’t need specialized skills.

“Anyone of any level is invited to participate,” said Zweiman. “We’ve reached a lot of people through word of mouth, schools, community centers and family members. It’s one of the few things that’s been politically unifying; it includes people with different points of view.”

Putting the blankets on display also brings more people into the conversation, she said. “Then after the project finishes, we make symbolic and practical gifts to our newest neighbors.”

Information about the Welcome Blanket Project is online at welcomeblanket.org. Details about MODA are online at museumofdesign.org.

