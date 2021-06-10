Metro YMCA locations provide free lunch, snack for kids this summer

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the following YMCA Day Camp program sites.

• Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA (lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; snack: 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.)