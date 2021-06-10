Metro YMCA locations provide free lunch, snack for kids this summer

This summer, all eligible children who participate in YMCA Day Camps at certain locations, will receive free lunch and snack, thanks to a generous grant provided by the Bright from the Start Summer Food Service Program. More than 1,200 meals will be provided daily, starting through August 13, according to a press release.
Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the following YMCA Day Camp program sites.
• Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA (lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; snack: 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
• Arthur Blank Family Youth YMCA (lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; snack: 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
• Cowart Family YMCA (lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.; snack: 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
• Decatur Family YMCA (lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; snack: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
• J.M.Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA (lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; snack: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
• Villages of Carver Family YMCA (lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.; snack: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
• Wade Walker Park Family YMCA (lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.; snack: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
• YMCA Youth & Teen Development Center (lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.; snack: 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
Information: www.ymcaatlanta.org