Men’s group wants others to get uncomfortable

“That event was where we saw firsthand the potential impact we could make for people who are recovering from drug and alcohol dependency,” said Lacy. “Since that time we have grown our relationship with this organization and have sponsored their residents to participate in our events.”

“We have a good partner with NLB in that they do a tremendous job in bringing in these men and rehabilitating them. It’s a one-year program for men with addiction,” said co-founder Rozell. “We’re kind of an outreach partner that comes in and gives them these events, get them sponsored if they are interested, get them excited and help out in terms of training to prepare for the event.”

Their most event “Hill Seeker” covered three days with the objective to climb or run up a hill for a total of 30,000 feet between teams comprised of four people. Eighty participated including 20 men from NLB.

Recent feedback in a note from the executive staff at NLB read, “I can’t thank you enough for all that you are doing to encourage our men to make decisions for new growth and lasting change,” Lacy shared.

Good works have a ripple effect.

“A lot of cool little stories started branching off ... and we were approached to install an exercise program (running) with the residents of Georgia Works: a nonprofit that ‘transforms chronically homeless men into self-sufficient and productive members of society’,” said Lacy.

Arriving with a bag of running shoes, we met some of the GW men. Positive running experiences were shared along with expressing support in getting them started, Lacy said.

Runs every Tuesday afternoon began the process of the training goal for the upcoming 5K and 10K aptly named “What Limits?” to be held on April 24 that will benefit Georgia Works.

“We just love to share our passion for running, what we get out of these endurance events, how we approach life and we hope that it lends in some sense how they start seeing themselves,” said Johnson.

For more information, visit @thundermeetendurance or email to: tmendurance1@gmail.com

