Men’s group wants others to get uncomfortable

A Roswell trio of F3 branched off into another type of adventure.
Covid sprouted roots for ThunderMeet Endurance as running and endurance events were canceled. Staying true to form in their mantra “get uncomfortable,” founders Jon Lacy, Nate Rozell and Jack Johnson got creative starting with some midnight to 3 a.m. elevation runs.
Hosting events every two to three months eventually defined their mission: the belief that positive growth can be reached by pushing beyond one’s perceived limits - to change the mindset.
The community of hardcore men includes supporting two non-profits: No Longer Bound and Georgia Works.
Last November ThunderMeet Endurance chose NLB as their charity partner for their running event.
“That event was where we saw firsthand the potential impact we could make for people who are recovering from drug and alcohol dependency,” said Lacy. “Since that time we have grown our relationship with this organization and have sponsored their residents to participate in our events.”
“We have a good partner with NLB in that they do a tremendous job in bringing in these men and rehabilitating them. It’s a one-year program for men with addiction,” said co-founder Rozell. “We’re kind of an outreach partner that comes in and gives them these events, get them sponsored if they are interested, get them excited and help out in terms of training to prepare for the event.”
Their most event “Hill Seeker” covered three days with the objective to climb or run up a hill for a total of 30,000 feet between teams comprised of four people. Eighty participated including 20 men from NLB.
Recent feedback in a note from the executive staff at NLB read, “I can’t thank you enough for all that you are doing to encourage our men to make decisions for new growth and lasting change,” Lacy shared.
Good works have a ripple effect.
“A lot of cool little stories started branching off ... and we were approached to install an exercise program (running) with the residents of Georgia Works: a nonprofit that ‘transforms chronically homeless men into self-sufficient and productive members of society’,” said Lacy.
Arriving with a bag of running shoes, we met some of the GW men. Positive running experiences were shared along with expressing support in getting them started, Lacy said.
Runs every Tuesday afternoon began the process of the training goal for the upcoming 5K and 10K aptly named “What Limits?” to be held on April 24 that will benefit Georgia Works.
“We just love to share our passion for running, what we get out of these endurance events, how we approach life and we hope that it lends in some sense how they start seeing themselves,” said Johnson.
For more information, visit @thundermeetendurance or email to: tmendurance1@gmail.com
Each Sunday we write about a deserving person or charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To submit a story for us to cover, email us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.