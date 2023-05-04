Man sentenced to life for killing mother’s boyfriend of 15 years in DeKalb

The gunfire came from a bedroom, where Parson’s mother found her son standing behind Felt’s recliner with a gun in his hand, Myers said. Felt had been shot five times.

When the woman tried to get the gun from Parson, Myers said he shot at the victim two more times. Felt died from his injuries.

Parson then drove 250 miles to Tennessee in his mother’s vehicle before Knoxville police said they spotted the car. The vehicle and Parson were tied to the shooting of a woman and toddler 12 hours after the incident in DeKalb, according to Knoxville police.

Officers began chasing Parson after an attempted traffic stop, the department said. He allegedly hit a 13-year-old boy on a scooter while fleeing.

Parson was arrested a day later in an east Knoxville neighborhood after a tip from a resident, according to police. He was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault in the Tennessee incident.

He is serving 20 years at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, Department of Corrections records show. His life sentence in Georgia will run consecutive to his Tennessee sentence.