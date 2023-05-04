X

Man sentenced to life for killing mother’s boyfriend of 15 years in DeKalb

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

A man already serving prison time in Tennessee was given a longer sentence after being found guilty of killing his mother’s longtime boyfriend in DeKalb County, officials announced Thursday.

Victor Parson, 33, was convicted of two counts of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the 2019 shooting. He was sentenced April 27 to life in prison, plus 15 years.

On April 14, 2019, Parson went to the Orchard Walk apartments along Flat Shoals Parkway with his girlfriend to see his mother and her boyfriend, Timothy Felt, DeKalb District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Lisa Myers said. His mother and Felt, 57, had been together for 15 years.

After the visit, Parson and his girlfriend planned to return to their home in Knoxville. But when gunshots rang out inside the apartment, those plans changed.

Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections

Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections

The gunfire came from a bedroom, where Parson’s mother found her son standing behind Felt’s recliner with a gun in his hand, Myers said. Felt had been shot five times.

When the woman tried to get the gun from Parson, Myers said he shot at the victim two more times. Felt died from his injuries.

Explore12 hours after DeKalb homicide, man accused of shooting woman, toddler in Tennessee

Parson then drove 250 miles to Tennessee in his mother’s vehicle before Knoxville police said they spotted the car. The vehicle and Parson were tied to the shooting of a woman and toddler 12 hours after the incident in DeKalb, according to Knoxville police.

Officers began chasing Parson after an attempted traffic stop, the department said. He allegedly hit a 13-year-old boy on a scooter while fleeing.

Parson was arrested a day later in an east Knoxville neighborhood after a tip from a resident, according to police. He was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault in the Tennessee incident.

He is serving 20 years at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, Department of Corrections records show. His life sentence in Georgia will run consecutive to his Tennessee sentence.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Tears, love and support flow for Midtown Atlanta shooting victims 1h ago

Credit: Contributed

Family remembers ‘best of the best’ killed in Atlanta shooting
3h ago

WATCH: Tragic day reminiscent of Brian Nichols case
5h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
5h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
5h ago

Credit: Kasmira Smith | The Moultrie Observer

UPDATE: 4 dead, including suspect, in Moultrie shootings, coroner says
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: NewsChopper2

BREAKING: Pebblebrook High student shot at Cobb park, taken to hospital
1h ago
30 dogs saved, 1 found dead during animal cruelty investigation in DeKalb
3h ago
Woman found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in car on I-285 in DeKalb
4h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day and more
5h ago
A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
14h ago
Cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top