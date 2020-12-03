LocatorX steps up to keep track of medical equipment

“Our thoughts were that we needn’t rely on Silicon Valley when we have a very talented development team in Midtown Atlanta and we’re already in the business of helping our clients trust, track and find the most important things in their life,” said Steve Maul, chief revenue officer of LocatorX and executive sponsor of the medical device registry. “It was clear to us that ventilators were the most important thing in many people’s lives.”

In April 2020 LocatorX launched its national medical device registry, tagging medical equipment so that it can be easily sorted and located when it’s needed. The registry began with ventilators, but now it’s used for any portable equipment that might be loaned or easily misplaced.