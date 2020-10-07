Livable Buckhead works to keep Atlanta healthy

Livable Buckhead has been doing just that, promoting safe outdoor activity and initiating programs that help people in metro Atlanta live and work better, especially during times of social distancing and working from home.

Livable Buckhead’s flagship project is PATH400, a 5.2-mile multi-use trail running through the heart of Buckhead. Hikes for Health, a campaign encouraging the public to hike, walk or jog 10 trails in 10 greenspaces over the next 10 months, is another of their outdoor fitness initiatives. REI is sponsoring Hikes for Health, and donated a $250 gift card as a grand prize for the winner, who will be selected in spring 2021.