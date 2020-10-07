Livable Buckhead works to keep Atlanta healthy

“The coronavirus pandemic has been so disruptive to so many aspects of daily life,” said Anna Sharp, the community engagement manager for Livable Buckhead. “Finding ways to take control of certain elements of this new lifestyle can really help your mental health and keep you going for the long run.”
Livable Buckhead has been doing just that, promoting safe outdoor activity and initiating programs that help people in metro Atlanta live and work better, especially during times of social distancing and working from home.
Livable Buckhead’s flagship project is PATH400, a 5.2-mile multi-use trail running through the heart of Buckhead. Hikes for Health, a campaign encouraging the public to hike, walk or jog 10 trails in 10 greenspaces over the next 10 months, is another of their outdoor fitness initiatives. REI is sponsoring Hikes for Health, and donated a $250 gift card as a grand prize for the winner, who will be selected in spring 2021.
“Throughout the pandemic we have urged people to get outdoors as much as possible to preserve their physical and mental health,” said Sharp.
In August and September, Livable Buckhead created Better Habits, Better Health, a four-week challenge that encouraged healthier work from home habits, and this month their primary program is Biketober, a challenge in which riders can earn points and learn about biking.
“The things Livable Buckhead promotes 365 days a year – parks, trails and the ability to work from home – have proven to be important elements of life in this tumultuous year,” said Sharp.
Who’s helping?
Livable Buckhead
Services: Livable Buckhead runs a variety of programs focusing on getting Atlantans moving and keeping them healthy.
How to get involved: Go to livablebuckhead.com/ to learn more about their programs, and register for Biketober.
