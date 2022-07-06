Literacy Action provides Atlanta adults with free education

BreakingNews
Local
By Shannon Dominy, For the AJC
52 minutes ago

Literacy Action is the largest nonprofit provider of free adult basic education in the state, with classes offered at its main campus downtown, online and at several locations throughout the metro area. Each year, Literacy Action serves approximately 400 adult learners with more than 1,200 classes in adult basic education.

“Most of our students begin classes reading at a second to fifth-grade level, are unemployed or underemployed and live below the federal poverty level. Of our total student population, 80% earn less than $15,000 annually,” said Lindsay Hill, Literacy Action director of development. " Literacy Action’s programs are designed to ensure these students can compete for living wage jobs, qualify for continuing education or workforce development programs, support their children and grandchildren’s success in school and improve their overall quality of life. "

When the coronavirus pandemic began to affect Atlanta, Literacy Action pivoted to a remote classroom model and instituted a new intake process with individualized education and employment plans for each student.

“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed and exacerbated the education and employment disparities that already exist in Atlanta and increase disproportionately among women, immigrants and people of color. While these disparities sharpened, I think a noticeable new challenge to the communities we serve was the digitization of education and the widening of the digital divide during the pandemic,” said Hill.

Many students lacked internet access or internet capable devices, so Literacy Action worked with its partners to assist students in accessing free internet services and distributed computer devices to students who needed them.

“Our mission is to build better futures by empowering adults with literacy, life and work skills, and our vision is to break the intergenerational cycle of low literacy and poverty,” said Hill.

Who’s helping?

Literacy Action

Services: Literacy Action provides free adult basic education classes.

How to help: If you are interested in volunteering, please visit literacyaction.org/ways-to-give/

Where to donate: Visit www.literacyaction.org/donate or mail a check to Literacy Action, 231 Peachtree St., NE, Suite M-100, Atlanta, GA 30303

How to get help: Anyone not currently enrolled in school, 16 and older can register at literacyaction.org/students/student-pre-registration/ or call 404-818-7323.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.

