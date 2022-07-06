Literacy Action provides Atlanta adults with free education

“Our mission is to build better futures by empowering adults with literacy, life and work skills, and our vision is to break the intergenerational cycle of low literacy and poverty,” said Hill.

Who’s helping?

Literacy Action

Services: Literacy Action provides free adult basic education classes.

How to help: If you are interested in volunteering, please visit literacyaction.org/ways-to-give/

Where to donate: Visit www.literacyaction.org/donate or mail a check to Literacy Action, 231 Peachtree St., NE, Suite M-100, Atlanta, GA 30303

How to get help: Anyone not currently enrolled in school, 16 and older can register at literacyaction.org/students/student-pre-registration/ or call 404-818-7323.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.