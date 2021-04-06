LifeLink Organ Recovery Center opens at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital

The ORC, located within the hospital, will create an innovative organ recovery process that has been shown to improve donation and transplant outcomes, increase efficiency, and reduce costs. The ORC also offers a designated space where donors and their families receive state of the art care, which will lead to countless recipient lives being saved and improved.

“The opening of the LifeLink Organ Recovery Center at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital marks an important step forward for Georgians who give the gift of life through donation, organ and tissue donor families, transplant recipients, along with hospital and transplant center partners,” said Dustin T. Diggs, FACHE, Senior Vice President/Executive Director, LifeLink of Georgia. “Having dedicated space and staff members who are devoted to this life-saving mission, will increase expertise and efficiency to better serve our community and save lives.”