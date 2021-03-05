Learn about construction careers for women

The Construction Education Foundation of Georgia is marking Women’s History Month and Women in Construction Week with a special Facebook Live event focused on opportunities for women in construction and the skilled trades, according to a press release.
When: noon Tuesday, March 9
Where: On the CEFGA Facebook page (@cefga_jobs)
Who: Brett Henderson from the Atlanta chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction
What: Henderson will talk about career opportunities and training for young women, how NAWIC supports women, and how much money they can make. She’ll be on with Kayleen McCabe, a nationally renowned contractor and TV host, talking about exposing more women to great careers in the construction industry.
CEFGA launched this series of online events last summer after the pandemic closed down their in-person training efforts. The goal is to educate students about career opportunities in the construction industry. Topics have covered career options, trade schools, industry training, and truths and misconceptions about careers in the skilled trades.
Information: cefga.org/k12-pipeline/instagram-live-summer-series/.