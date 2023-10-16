Las Palmas III fails for repeated food temp violations

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
17 minutes ago
X

Las Palmas III, a Mexican restaurant in Canton, failed a second routine health inspection this year due to repeat food temperature violations.

During the routine inspection, a coolers was too warm, and salsa, tomatoes, spinach and beef were out of the safe temperature range.

Also, tomatoes and salsa held on ice were too warm. The ice had melted underneath, and the water was not cold enough to keep temperatures low.

Among other violations, raw shrimp and fish were directly above ready-to-eat foods in one of the coolers.

The inspector said the person in charge of food safety was away from the restaurant during the inspection, and there was no active managerial control in the kitchen.

Several employees had yet to read and sign the health policy about diseases transmissible through food.

Las Palmas III, 3760 Sixes Road, Canton, scored 55/U, down from 91/A. It had a previous failing routine inspection score of 63/A this year.

The restaurant will be reinspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

AMBER ALERT
2 girls taken from Burger King are in extreme danger, GBI says2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Court ruling leaves Atlanta minority small-business owners in limbo
5h ago

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED BLOG
DOWNEY: Let’s pause before cheering Georgia’s high school graduation rate
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Poll shows voters split on ‘Cop City’ referendum
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Poll shows voters split on ‘Cop City’ referendum
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

HAPPENING TODAY
Early voting begins for local races in Georgia
4h ago
The Latest
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
17m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
17m ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Best choice I ever made’: DeKalb celebrates school bus drivers, seeks more
5h ago
The distinct sound of Atlanta hip-hop
RELATED: Atlanta and Georgia news, reaction to Israel-Hamas war
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top