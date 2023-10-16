Las Palmas III fails for repeated food temp violations

During the routine inspection, a coolers was too warm, and salsa, tomatoes, spinach and beef were out of the safe temperature range.

Also, tomatoes and salsa held on ice were too warm. The ice had melted underneath, and the water was not cold enough to keep temperatures low.

Among other violations, raw shrimp and fish were directly above ready-to-eat foods in one of the coolers.

The inspector said the person in charge of food safety was away from the restaurant during the inspection, and there was no active managerial control in the kitchen.

Several employees had yet to read and sign the health policy about diseases transmissible through food.

Las Palmas III, 3760 Sixes Road, Canton, scored 55/U, down from 91/A. It had a previous failing routine inspection score of 63/A this year.

The restaurant will be reinspected.