Lacrosse players snag shoes for charity

Though COVID made the last two events “more challenging,” said Vane, this spring the group hit a milestone.

“This year, we collected 105 pairs, and that means we just crossed over the 600 mark since we started,” he said.

That was a significant achievement for goalie and JV team captain Maggie Dowd, 16, who’s taken part in the program since she began playing lacrosse three years ago.

“It’s a very special opportunity for the team to do this, and it’s a way to make changes in children’s lives,” she said. “Shoes take people places, but often these children only have one pair. Providing them with shoes symbolizes their reaching whatever goals they have for themselves. That’s what’s made me passionate about it.”

Dowd was part of the group that got the word out on social media, advertised at school and even recruited her grandmother to spread the word at her senior living facility.

“She collected shoes for us there,” said Dowd. “I was glad to see our hard work paid off by collecting so many shoes this year.”

Information about Lace up with Lax is online at laceupwithlax.org.

