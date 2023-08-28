La Hacienda closes to repair coolers

A Mexican restaurant in Fayetteville agreed to close until its refrigerated units are repaired.

Several coolers at La Hacienda were not keeping foods at safe temperatures, leading to a failing health score of 47/U.

It was the third straight failing score for the restaurant in less than a month. Its past score was 15/U on a routine inspection.

On the follow-up inspection, La Hacienda had numerous repeat violations and risk factors for foodborne illness.

Numerous cold-holding items were above the 41-degree limit. For example, the raw beef and chicken were at 70 degrees in the walk-in cooler, and cheese was at 67 degrees.

The air temperature of the reach-in cooler was 54 degrees.

Prepared foods were cooled inside deep, covered pans stacked on each other in the cooler. The food was out of temperature range and discarded.

Among other violations, cleaning buckets had no sanitizer. Utensils and single-use containers were upright without overhead protection.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 365 Fayette Place, will remain closed until the Georgia Department of Public Health District 4 approves its reopening.

Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
