Keller Williams pause to provide to those in need

This year Roswell’s North Fulton Community Charities was selected as the local community to serve. Promoting the upcoming event, the KW North Atlanta office collected donations from mid April through RED Day.

Over 500 agents from the Alpharetta office recently formed an assembly line putting together hundreds of brand new backpacks full of requested supplies for elementary (fun and cheerful) and middle school (non-descript cool) kids.

“I think NFCC is collecting backpacks through July so I think we gave them a little head start,” Key noted.

“You’re renewing, energizing and donating for yourselves and others at the same time. That kind of thing gives you a lift and there is nothing that feels better than giving,” the former elementary school teacher said. “You learn that you get more out of giving because you could and you did.”

Two years in with Keller Williams, Key said, “Their culture is absolutely amazing. They are very big on God, family, then business. They really do walk the walk. They don’t just talk the talk.

“... giving back and caring is not always the lead theme in business. Sometimes it takes a back seat. This is something we very much do and front of mind.”

Beyond the annual global day of service, there are events throughout the year and contributing to non-profits.

“Our team helps support The Center for Children and Young Adults, a foster home for kids 12-18 in Marietta … “it’s kinda hard to find homes for that aged kid,” she added.

“It’s office-wide,” the CEO noted. “A way to give back to our sphere. It’s always ‘what can we do next’?”

