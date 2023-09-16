Jonesboro restaurant fails to protect foods

Maxy’s Mexican Restaurant in Jonesboro failed to protect some foods from contamination during a routine health inspection.

Moldy strawberries were in the walk-in cooler. Expired milk was also in the cooler. These were discarded.

Some cold foods were improperly stored and at risk of cross-contamination. In the walk-in cooler, raw beef and chicken were in zip-lock bags stored in the same pan with mixed liquids. Also, raw bacon was next to tortilla and garlic, and some uncooked ground beef was above corn and zucchini.

The queso and pico de gallo were at unsafe temperatures in the prep top cooler.

Among other violations, hand sinks were inaccessible to employees. A drinking cup obstructed one, and the ice machine blocked the sink at the bar.

Also, one of the sinks had a leaky pipe with the water turned on.

Maxy’s Mexican Restaurant, 192 Jonesboro Road, scored 64/U, down from 94/A earned in June. There will be a follow-up inspection.