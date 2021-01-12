John Marshall Law School becomes tax-exempt

Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School starts the new year as a qualified 501(c)(3) tax-exempt law school following its conversion effective Jan. 1, according to a press release.
The Law School was founded as a nonprofit in 1933, and its recent conversion takes it back to its original roots. The change in status will not impact its students and will be a seamless transition for its employees.
“The process of converting to 501(c)(3) status has been a long time in the making and we see nothing but positive outcomes as a result of our new status,” said AJMLS’s Dean Jace C. Gatewood.
The Law School will now be operated by Atlanta Law Center, Inc., a Georgia nonprofit corporation doing business as Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School.
Michael C. Markovitz, Chairman of the Board, commented, “In the mid-nineties, the Law School faced the possibility of failure. I was fortunately able to intercede then with economic assistance, and, with the help of our board, faculty and staff, and our many friends in the community, including the Georgia Supreme Court, the Law School was able to obtain both American Bar Association accreditation and financial stability.”
The newly appointed Chief Development Officer of AJMLS, Wendy Aina, will now be responsible for planning and implementing strategies to secure donors and contributions in support of the Law School and the John Marshall Law School Foundation. She will also provide oversight of the fund development program, monitor development activities, and address issues to enhance growth and success.
Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School is Atlanta’s only stand-alone law school focused on preparing talented students for legal careers in the public and private sectors. Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School students matriculate in a learning environment that includes exceptional faculty, accelerated externships, and intelligent learning collaboration.
Information: www.johnmarshall.edu.