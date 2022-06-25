IT expert honored by Computer Museum

“I had been interested in going into medicine, but after that, my uncle thought IT might be my calling,” Sikes said. “So I studied computer science at Georgia State and got my first job with IBM where I had lots of hands-on training and really fell in love with the tech world.”

That background, combined with Sikes’ current job as a cybersecurity architect, pulled him toward helping the museum with its technology infrastructure. He began by working with outside companies to set up the WiFi networks, security systems and surveillance cameras.

As the museum has grown, Sikes has led ongoing upgrades. He often spends several remote hours a week doing research and talking to other team members and staff, and every so often, he visits the physical space.

“Most of the work we do is behind the scenes and outside of museum hours, but if I’m in the building while it’s open, I do like to talk to the visitors,” he said. “But I’m usually in the back where we don’t have guests.”

Sikes’ dedication to the museum’s systems recently earned him one of the first Ed Fair Volunteer of the Year awards, named in honor of the museum’s initial volunteer who died last year.

“It was such a tremendous honor, especially as it was connected with Ed Fair,” said Sikes. “I’m just very proud and happy that we have this museum here in Georgia.”

