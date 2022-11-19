International Community School marks 20 years

Twenty years ago, in a church off Covington Highway, the International Community School took off on a mission to promote cross-cultural learning. Last month, the 450 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, along with teachers, staff and supporters, celebrated those two decades with a parade of nations that showcased the school’s diversity.
“We have an intentional, multi-cultural approach to education in an inclusive environment that fosters home languages and cultures while educating students using the International Baccalaureate curriculum,” said Interim Executive Director Fran Carroll. “We have about 25 languages spoken within our school community and more than 30 countries represented. For more than 50% of our students, English is a second language.”
When it was launched, the focus at the DeKalb County charter school, now in its own building in Decatur, was largely on teaching refugee children, said Carroll. “But we’re not just a school for refugees now. We have cross-cultural, cross-community learning where local and refugee children learn side by side.”
The learning also goes beyond the classroom. The school takes a holistic approach that wraps around a student’s entire family with support systems. A community resource center hosts programs around financial literacy, adult ESL learning and technology skills. A bi-weekly food co-op provides about 50 families with groceries. A language hotline connects community members who don’t speak English to translators who can facilitate meetings such as teacher conferences.
“It was common for children to be used as translators, and we realized that’s not appropriate,” said Carroll. “Now, any time we don’t have a translator on staff, we can get one. And if we can remove barriers to parents’ being involved in their children’s education, it’s a win-win.”
The school’s staff is fluent in 11 languages, including Burmese, Arabic and Somali. Having those talents on board as accessible translators has increased parental participation, Carroll said, who noted that during the first open house in the fall, more than 80% of students were represented by an adult. The decision to do away with a traditional PTA has also had an impact.
“We now have a Beloved Community Council with representation from all our top language groups,” she said. “This way, members can reach out to others who speak their language, answer questions and listen to ideas. It’s a nice representation of voices at the table when we make decisions, and it sets the tone for inclusiveness.”
That concept was on full display during the anniversary celebration that kicked off with a parade of nations and ended with a sampling of global foods prepared by parents. It also showcased the diversity that drew Deeqa Abdi to enroll her daughter last year and her son this year. The Somali native had heard about the school from friends and was impressed by what she researched.
“Even though most of the kids were born here, the school celebrates their family backgrounds,” she said. “Somali is my home language that I teach my kids, and they’re also learning French. I think it’s helpful to have more than one language, and I want them to speak multiple languages.”
As a public charter, the school holds a January lottery for enrollment, with particular consideration given to ESL students. It also provides some transportation options.
Information about the school is online at icsgeorgia.org.
