International Community School marks 20 years

The school’s staff is fluent in 11 languages, including Burmese, Arabic and Somali. Having those talents on board as accessible translators has increased parental participation, Carroll said, who noted that during the first open house in the fall, more than 80% of students were represented by an adult. The decision to do away with a traditional PTA has also had an impact.

“We now have a Beloved Community Council with representation from all our top language groups,” she said. “This way, members can reach out to others who speak their language, answer questions and listen to ideas. It’s a nice representation of voices at the table when we make decisions, and it sets the tone for inclusiveness.”

That concept was on full display during the anniversary celebration that kicked off with a parade of nations and ended with a sampling of global foods prepared by parents. It also showcased the diversity that drew Deeqa Abdi to enroll her daughter last year and her son this year. The Somali native had heard about the school from friends and was impressed by what she researched.

“Even though most of the kids were born here, the school celebrates their family backgrounds,” she said. “Somali is my home language that I teach my kids, and they’re also learning French. I think it’s helpful to have more than one language, and I want them to speak multiple languages.”

As a public charter, the school holds a January lottery for enrollment, with particular consideration given to ESL students. It also provides some transportation options.

Information about the school is online at icsgeorgia.org.

