Some terrain may be rocky and/or uneven.

Also, some binoculars will be available to borrow.

Fees are free for members of the Dunwoody Nature Center with code wildlife21 and $10 for nonmembers.

Music returns to City Springs

Sandy Springs has returned this month with their outdoor Summer Concert Series at City Springs.

Create City Springs members can enjoy a pre-concert beer, wine, or whiskey tasting in City View Terrace Meeting Room, 3rd Floor of City Hall (for City Green Live) and Heritage Hall (for Concerts by the Springs). Members will receive a separate email with a link to purchase access to tastings.

In addition to each tasting, Create City Springs members have free access to the City View Terrace during City Green Live concerts (cash bar available).

The remaining concert schedule includes City Green Live performances: Southern Avenue (with Steve Baskins) - May 27, Stooges Brass Band (with Blair Crimmins) - June 10, Maggie Rose (with Leah Belle Faser) - June 24, Starship - July 15, and 10,000 Maniacs - July 29 .

Concerts by the Springs shows include Departure - June 5, Brotherhood-Doobie Brothers - July 10, Bogey and the Viceroy - Aug. 7, and BJ Wilbanks 70s Show - Sept. 11.

More information about memberships: www.tinyurl.com/CitySpringsMembers.

Drainage project on Crest Valley Drive ok’d

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $279,562 contract with Tople Construction & Engineering for the 980 Crest Valley Drive drainage improvement project. Tople’s was the lowest of two bids for the work which was estimated by city engineers to cost about $248,631.

In 2021, the city hired an engineering firm to develop plans to repair or replace the damaged infrastructure and to bring the storm system up to city standards.

The project includes constructing a reinforced concrete headwall for the existing 84″ culvert, replacing a deteriorated 18″ headwall and replacing damaged sections of the 18″ concrete pipe. Construction will also include replacing a buried brick manhole with a precast manhole, restoring and improving sections of eroded stream bank downstream of the culvert, and improving a section of roadway embankment.

The city has adequate funds in the stormwater capital maintenance and improvements account budget to cover the contract.