Improper food handling hurts score at American Deli

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
29 minutes ago

Improper food handling was a repeat violation during a routine health inspection at the American Deli in Lawrenceville.

Two employees handled raw beef, then changed their gloves to do other tasks but did not wash their hands between glove changes. The items were discarded.

Also, the restaurant’s kitchen employee hand sink was inaccessible. It was blocked by a trash can and had a fry basket inside.

Among other violations, some rice and six bags of French fries were at unsafe temperatures. They were placed into the walk-in cooler.

The fish was thawing improperly at room temperature in the vegetable sink. The sink was washed, rinsed and sanitized, and the fish was placed in the walk-in cooler.

An employee cleaned a bowl and tongs by rinsing under water in the three-compartment sink. The items were washed and sanitized.

Wet wiping clothes were on the counter instead of in a sanitizer container. And tongs were in ambient water between uses.

American Deli, 455 Grayson Highway, Lawrenceville, scored 65/U, down from 80/B. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
