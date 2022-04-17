Ichiban flagged for improper cooling of rice

During a recent health inspection, the rice at Ichiban Steak & Sushi in Cumming was still too warm, despite being inside a cooler and prepared the day before.
As a result, the product was discarded due to a contamination risk. The inspector said that the restaurant needs to cool products in shallow pans and keep them uncovered during the cooling process.
Ichiban Steak & Sushi, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming, scored 64/U on the routine inspection, down from a 93/A posted in August.
Among other violations, some items in the cooler were improperly stored. Raw scallops, lobster and eggs were over vegetables. All were relocated.
The dishwasher had no detectable chlorine on a test strip, and the sanitizer used to clean surfaces was too weak. In addition, employees kept wiping cloths on the prep table instead of the sanitizer bucket.
One of the hand sinks was obstructed by a bucket, and a faucet in the dish sink was not operational.
Cups and bowls used as scoops were stored with the food products. Employee drinks were on the prep table and over equipment.
