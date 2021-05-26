Horizons Atlanta works to care for metro Atlanta students

“The losses of the past year extend far beyond learning, and we must gather as a community to begin the work of healing, to invest in mental health, and ensure that our 1,270 scholars’ basic needs – including PPE, meals, devices and internet connectivity – are met,” said Campbell.

Who’s helping?

Horizons Atlanta

Services: Horizons Atlanta provides summer learning opportunities, currently including virtual learning. During the coronavirus pandemic it expanded its services to include more year-round services, including online literacy and mathematics learning applications, customized take home learning kits, virtual field trips and weekly meal distribution and grocery store gift cards to address food insecurity.

Where supplies have gone: Horizons Atlanta serves metro Atlanta public school students from underserved communities.

Where to donate: Visit horizonsatlanta.org/your-support/donate-now/.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.