Hopkins Elementary students star on The Weather Channel en Español

As key as the lessons were to bolster concepts from the classroom, the project served a broader purpose, said Zaragoza.

“One thing that’s important for me is being connected with the community, especially the Spanish language community, that can provide opportunities for our kids,” he said. “I try to reach out to organizations that support us here where 81% of our 1,060 kids are Hispanic and speak Spanish.”

Zaragoza’s connections with various Spanish-speaking groups led to the project. A former colleague let him know The Weather Channel was interested in doing kids’ segments on weather and ecology aimed at Spanish speakers. And because the segments were conducted in Spanish, it provided a unique opportunity for students, said Zaragoza.

“They offered another way for students, many of whom are newcomers, to use their language and be proud of who they are,” he said.

It was also important that the segments were filmed in the school’s media center. “Whatever happens at the school happens for our community,” Zaragoza said. “When we do these things, we try to do them on-site during the school day because it’s often hard for our parents to come after school because of transportation or work issues.”

Zaragoza is working with parent liaisons to keep the school informed of the filming.

“The parents and the kids are super excited,” he said. “It’s something really cool, a great school experience, to be on a TV segment recorded here.”

