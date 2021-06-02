HOPE Atlanta provides for area homeless folks through the pandemic

Who’s helping?

HOPE Atlanta

Services: HOPE Atlanta distributes “HOPE Bags” (hygiene and snack packs) to unsheltered folks, provides cleaning supplies and move-in kits and distributes thousands of pounds of food each day to families and children in need across Georgia. It also works to establish emergency hotel lodging for those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and to provide emergency rental assistance and eviction prevention.

How to help: Individual donations and volunteering are the best ways to support HOPE Atlanta.

Where to donate: Visit donate.hopeatlanta.org.

How to get help: Anyone in need of housing or hunger services, can contact HOPE Atlanta at 404-817-7070 or visit hopeatlanta.org/get-help.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.