Honoring heroes with a gift of a smile

“The timing is intentional with the pandemic,” Kluender said “The need is so great and when individuals have lost their jobs or have a reduction in their income they can’t afford orthodontic care, so it is really critical that we recognize those individuals during this time.”

Seven adults will be awarded the Gift of a Smile Heroes. The launch will announce the first four exemplary recipients on March 26, followed by the selection of one deserving hero each quarter.

“We are looking for individuals that necessarily haven’t taken care of themselves when they’ve given to others,” said the chairman. “It could be a poll worker, a working mother, a fireman … anyone who gives back ... as a good deed doer. This could be a life-changing experience for someone.

“We (GSO) want to be a role model for our residents to show them how wonderful it is to identify individuals selected based on merit and provide that care. Those people are so grateful to receive that care that they are in tears. It is that emotional,” he said.

Eligibility requirements: a Georgia resident, live in metro Atlanta and be 18 years or older.

The deadline to propose a deserving hero is March 15.

For nominations, submit a compelling hero story and a “smile” photo. Go to the school’s website https://www.bracestoday.com/hero and fill out the form.

