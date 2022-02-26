High school makes record donation

“What got it going was not the administration or teachers; this was started by kids in school,” he said. “It was students who kept pushing for it. They know they’re part of something bigger than themselves, and they’re helping the community – and not just the Brookwood community. That’s been very cool to see.”

Participation among the 3,900 students is strong, said SGA Executive President Iris Smith.

“At our first SGA meeting, we had about 10% of the school attend,” she said. “We consistently have about 200 members.”

This year, the SGA added more fundraising events, including an outdoor movie night on the practice field that brought in families from across the community, a homecoming parade and a walk-a-thon where participants sported tacky holiday sweaters. Students have made videos to promote their efforts and solicited support from families, alums and distant friends through online donations.

“It’s really rewarding,” said Smith. “We’re doing things that impact people in ways we can see. And everything we do is fun.”

