Zoning reversal approved in Henry

Five lots are planned for an 11.65-acre site.
Five lots are planned for an 11.65-acre site.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
43 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 20 regular meeting to approve with conditions a rezoning from R-3 (single-family residential) to RA (residential agricultural) for an 11.65-acre piece of property east of Brannan Road, west of Palmer Road and south of Campground Road. The purpose of the rezoning is to allow a residential lot division on septic resulting in five lots. The site was originally zoned for a residential subdivision in 2004 but could not be developed as intended under that zoning because sewer is not available at the site. The vote to approve the request was unanimous. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

