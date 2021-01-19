X

Zoning requests tabled by Henry County commissioners

By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Two requests for modification of zoning conditions were tabled by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Jan. 6 regular meeting. The first was a request to modify amenity requirements for a residential development on 183.58 acres on Walker Drive north of Klinetop Drive in McDonough, specifically to allow the installation of a splash pad instead of a junior-size Olympic swimming pool.

The second was in regard to a 33.48-acre site on Amah Lee Road west of West Main Street in Hampton, with a request to modify conditions pertaining to facade requirements so that cement fiberboard can be used along with brick and stone. Both requests will be heard at a later date.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

