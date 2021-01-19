Zoning requests tabled by Henry County commissioners

Two requests for modification of zoning conditions were tabled by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Jan. 6 regular meeting. The first was a request to modify amenity requirements for a residential development on 183.58 acres on Walker Drive north of Klinetop Drive in McDonough, specifically to allow the installation of a splash pad instead of a junior-size Olympic swimming pool.
The second was in regard to a 33.48-acre site on Amah Lee Road west of West Main Street in Hampton, with a request to modify conditions pertaining to facade requirements so that cement fiberboard can be used along with brick and stone. Both requests will be heard at a later date.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.