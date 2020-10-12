X

Zoning requests for senior housing denied in Locust Grove

Locust Grove City Hall.

Henry County | 34 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

An organization seeking to develop a four-story, 238-unit senior housing complex in Locust Grove saw its rezoning and conditional use requests denied by the City Council at its Oct. 5 regular meeting. The Beverly J. Searles Foundation submitted an official request Oct. 1 via email to have the requests withdrawn in advance of the meeting, but that did not happen.

The council’s action means the applicant cannot bring the requests back to the city for at least one year. The site in question is a 21.9-acre tract on Indian Creek Road, about three blocks directly west of downtown and bordered on its west side by an existing residential multifamily townhome development.

