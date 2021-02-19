Zoning request heard by Hampton council

Zoning modifications pertaining to the development of a local church facility were considered by the Hampton City Council at its Feb. 9 regular meeting. The property in question is at the southeast corner of South Hampton Road and Hampton Locust Grove Road.
The first reading of an ordinance was approved that would allow the applicant, True Light Baptist Church, to remove requirements for an accel/decel lane and to construct sidewalks along Hampton Locust Grove Road only.
In other business, the council approved a change in this month’s Youth Committee meeting from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23.
Information: hamptonga.gov.