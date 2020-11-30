Zoning, parking changes in Hampton

X

Several zoning ordinances are under consideration in Hampton.
Henry County | 30 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Four separate ordinances saw their first readings approved unanimously by the Hampton City Council at its Nov. 10 regular meeting. They become official after approval of second readings, which is likely to take place in December or January.

The ordinances address parking requirements in the city, general zoning changes, mixed use districts, and definitions regarding townhouses, triplex and quadruplex residential units. In an unrelated action, the council established regulations for paid parking at the old city shop property on Tom Eason Blvd. Parking will be $1 per day or $30 per month, payable at City Hall during weekday office hours.

