Zoning change, park contract approved in McDonough

A resolution to amend and/or eliminate zoning districts that accommodate the development of multi-family housing was passed by the McDonough City Council at its Feb. 15 regular meeting. The item was part of the meeting’s consent agenda and there was no discussion. The vote was 5-0 with mayor pro tem Craig Elrod and council member Kamali Varner not present at the meeting.
Other consent agenda items included the approval of a $640,000 contract (plus a 10 percent contingency) with McLeRoy Inc. for the construction of Jonesboro Road Park, the $48,150 purchase of a new SUV for the fire department, and confirmation of three Varner appointees: Stanley Head to the Planning Commission, Vanessa Thomas to the Board of Zoning Appeals, and Sylvia Holmes to the Historic Preservation Commission.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.