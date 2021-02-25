Zoning change, park contract approved in McDonough

Other consent agenda items included the approval of a $640,000 contract (plus a 10 percent contingency) with McLeRoy Inc. for the construction of Jonesboro Road Park, the $48,150 purchase of a new SUV for the fire department, and confirmation of three Varner appointees: Stanley Head to the Planning Commission, Vanessa Thomas to the Board of Zoning Appeals, and Sylvia Holmes to the Historic Preservation Commission.

