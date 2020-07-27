Zoning change for McDonough business near I-75

The McDonough City Council voted unanimously at its July 20 regular meeting to approve a rezoning from C-2 (central commercial) to C-3 (highway commercial) for a site on the corner of Hwy. 155 and Industrial Blvd., about 200 yards from the I-75 interchange. A representative of the applicant, RaceTrac, said that one of the changes being requested was to allow for a drive-thru window for pick-up orders.