Zoning change for McDonough business near I-75

A new zoning will allow for a drive-thru window at a McDonough business.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The McDonough City Council voted unanimously at its July 20 regular meeting to approve a rezoning from C-2 (central commercial) to C-3 (highway commercial) for a site on the corner of Hwy. 155 and Industrial Blvd., about 200 yards from the I-75 interchange. A representative of the applicant, RaceTrac, said that one of the changes being requested was to allow for a drive-thru window for pick-up orders.

He added that with the Georgia Department of Transportation taking a portion of the right-of-way on the highway, there would be added difficulty in complying with landscaping requirements. Two citizens spoke in opposition to the request during the public hearing.

