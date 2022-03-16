Zoning, annexation matters addressed in Hampton

The Hampton City Council voted at its Mar. 8 regular meeting to approve the first readings of two ordinances regarding rezoning requests. The adjacent properties are intended to be developed together with houses and townhomes.
In other business, two first readings were approved for ordinances that address annexation requests for 572 acres on the east side of the city and 803 acres on the west side.
The council also approved the $33,000 acquisition of a half-acre piece of property via eminent domain that was deemed necessary due to intersection improvements that will address inadequate visibility and sight distance as well as crosswalk safety.
Information: hamptonga.gov.
