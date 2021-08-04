ajc logo
Work underway on Panola/155 roundabout

Here is the area surrounding the roundabout construction.
Here is the area surrounding the roundabout construction.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
53 minutes ago

Work began July 21 on construction of the roundabout that has been planned for the intersection of Hwy. 155 and Panola Road on the DeKalb/Henry County line. According to a statement released by the Georgia Department of Transportation, the project is expected to be complete by the end of May, 2022.

Traffic will still be allowed through the intersection, although a single lane closure may be installed to protect the workers and allow them the space they need to work efficiently. This would most likely happen between typical rush hours on weekdays and overnight on weekends.

