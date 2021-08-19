Voting measures OK’d by Hampton City Council

With a combined city-county election on the horizon, the Hampton City Council voted Aug. 17 to align two city polling places with county voting precincts. The new resolution calls for Calvary Baptist Church on Oak Street and Berea Christian Church on Woolsey Road to serve as polling places, since both are inside the city limits and also consistent with county precincts.
Hampton votes in the Nov. 2 election will decide on the mayor and certain council positions as well as the countywide transportation SPLOST. The council also approved the early voting schedule, during which city voters can cast ballots on all of these issues at the Fortson Library among other locations. Information: hamptonga.gov.