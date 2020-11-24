Various measures approved by Stockbridge council

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Nov. 9 regular meeting to approve the purchase of 14 new Kubota mowers through a state contract. The $133,712.28 cost is offset by $22,500 on the trade-in value of older equipment that is being replaced. The expenditure is being funded by the public works, water and sewer departments.
The council also approved an amended fee schedule for water, sewer and sanitation as well as a master agreement with the PATH Foundation which is intended for planning, designing and construction management of greenway trails in the city. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.