Various measures approved by McDonough council

The McDonough City Council voted at its July 1 regular meeting to approve the installation of four weather warning sirens with associated equipment, including poles at a cost of $94,400 to be paid from the city’s SPLOST funds. The system will be activated and monitored by Henry County’s 911 department. Also approved by the council was the authorization of James L. Whitaker to provide financial services for the city in the form of a year-end audit and other necessary reports, at an estimated cost of between $45,000 and $50,000 for those services. The council also approved the Mayor Pro Tem Craig Elrod’s appointment of Matt McCord to serve on the city’s Downtown Development Authority. Information: mcdonoughga.org.