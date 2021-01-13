Variance request denied in McDonough

The McDonough City Council heard two zoning issues at its Jan. 4 regular meeting. A request for an administrative variance pertaining to front and rear setbacks at 501 Greg’s Place was denied because an existing variance is already in place and officials felt that a further variance was not something the city had the authority to grant.
The vote was unanimous.
A case involving a potential rezoning from highway commercial to residential townhome district, which was voted down by the city’s planning commission, was discussed briefly but action was delayed until the council’s Jan. 19 meeting. The site in question is 6.49 acres at Hwy. 42 and McDonough Parkway.