Variance granted for McDonough hotel

An administrative variance for a four-story hotel was approved by the McDonough City Council at its March 4 regular meeting. City staff recommended approval for the roof surface height of 42 feet, 9 3/4 inches on behalf of the proposed Extended Stay America on Avalon Court because the city code allows for an administrative variance of up to ten percent.
The applicant told the council that the variance would allow for a court level but also reduce the number of guest rooms from 85 to 84. The vote to approve was 4-3 with some council members continuing to express concerns about approving an extended-stay hotel in the area.